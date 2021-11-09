Records by Rohit Sharma as India's T20I captain that Virat Kohli couldn't achieve
Rohit Sharma has led India in 19 T20Is so far. As the team has won 15 matches under him, Rohit is the only Indian to win the first four matches as the skipper of the team.
Rohit Sharma is the only Indian who has scored a century in T20I cricket while leading the Indian T20I team.
Rohit Sharma has won five IPL titles as the skipper of Mumbai Indians, which makes him one of the most accomplished captains in IPL.
Rohit Sharma’s winning percentage of 78.94% as the skipper of India is better than that of Virat Kohli’s 64.58 after leading India in 50 T20I matches.
Rohit Sharma has led India to the 50-over Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy victories in 2018, while Kohli hasn’t picked up any major ICC trophy with the team so far.
