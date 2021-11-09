Records by Rohit Sharma as T20 captain that Virat Kohli couldn't achieve
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
Rohit Sharma has led India in 19 T20Is so far. As the team has won 15 matches under him, Rohit is the only Indian to win the first four matches as the skipper of the team.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma is the only Indian who has scored a century in T20I cricket while leading the Indian team
Image: PTI
Rohit Sharma has won five IPL titles as the skipper of Mumbai Indians, which makes him one of the most accomplished captains
Image: PTI
Rohit Sharma has a better win percentage than Virat Kohli as a captain in ODIs with 78.94% compared to Kohli’s 64.58
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
Rohit Sharma has led India to the Nidahas Trophy victory in 2018, while Kohli hasn’t picked up any major ICC trophy with the team so far.
Image: PTI