Jun 05 ,2023
Records held by Karim Benzema for Real Madrid
Image: AP
Top records held by Karim Benzema for Real Madrid.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema is known to be one of the most decorated players of Real Madrid and has 24 trophies with them.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema is the second-highest goal scorer for Real Madrid and has 354 goals for the Spanish club.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema has the record of making the most appearances by a foreign player. Benzema has made 648 appearances for Real Madrid in all the competitions.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema is also the fourth-highest goal scorer in LaLiga history and has 238 goals in the Spanish tournament.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema has made a total of 439 appearances for Real Madrid in LaLiga which is the 6th most appearances for Real Madrid in LaLiga.
Image: AP
