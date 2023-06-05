Saksham nagar

Jun 05 ,2023

Records held by Karim Benzema for Real Madrid
Image: AP
Top records held by Karim Benzema for Real Madrid.
Karim Benzema is known to be one of the most decorated players of Real Madrid and has 24 trophies with them. Image: AP
Karim Benzema is the second-highest goal scorer for Real Madrid and has 354 goals for the Spanish club. Image: AP
Karim Benzema has the record of making the most appearances by a foreign player. Benzema has made 648 appearances for Real Madrid in all the competitions. Image: AP
Karim Benzema is also the fourth-highest goal scorer in LaLiga history and has 238 goals in the Spanish tournament. Image: AP
Karim Benzema has made a total of 439 appearances for Real Madrid in LaLiga which is the 6th most appearances for Real Madrid in LaLiga. Image: AP
