Records held by Virat Kohli as India's T20I captain
Virat Kohli has scored the most number of runs for India as captain in T20Is. He has scored over 1,500 runs since taking over as India's T20I skipper.
Virat Kohli has the best win percentage as a captain who has led India in more than 40 T20Is. Kohli has captained India in 49 T20Is so far (29 won, 16 lost, 2 tied, 2 N/R).
In February 2020, Virat Kohli became the first-ever Indian skipper to win a T20I series in New Zealand. India beat the Kiwis 5-0 in the series.
Virat Kohli is also the only Indian skipper who has beaten every SENA country in T20I bilaterals away from home.
Virat Kohli is second on the list with the most 50-plus scores as captain in T20Is. Kohli has 13 fifties in T20Is as India's captain.
