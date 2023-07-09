Anirban Sarkar
Jul 09 ,2023
Records made by David de Gea during his stint with Manchester United
Image: D_DeGea/Twitter
David de Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011
Image: AP
David de Gea is ranked 7th with the most games (415) played in the Premier League by a goalkeeper
Image: AP
David de Gea is also third (1157) when it comes to the most number of saves in the history of the Premier League
Image: AP
David de Gea ended his Manchester United stint with the fourth most clean sheets (147) in the history of the Premier League
Image: AP
David de Gea has 4 Sir Matt Busby trophies in his kitty which is generally awarded to the best Manchester United player of the season
Image: AP
David de Gea also was a part of the PFA Team of the Year 5 times
Image: AP
The Spaniard now boasts the most number of appearances (545) than any other goalie at Manchester United
Image: D_DeGea/Twitter
