Records shattered by NBA great LeBron James, en route to his 55-10 effort vs Warriors
Image: AP
LeBron James became the oldest player in the history of the NBA to score at least 55 points and 10 rebounds in a match during the Lakers vs Warriors match on Saturday night.
Image: AP
Courtesy of his tally of 56 points, LeBron James added the second-most points to his tally after turning 35, following the NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Instagram Image: @lakers
LeBron James dropped 56 points on Saturday night and became the fourth player to score 50+ points at the age of 37 or more after Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Jamal Crawford.
Instagram Image: @lakers
LeBron James also became the first player in the history of the NBA to return with at least 55 points, including six or more 3-pointers and ten rebounds, multiple times. He last did it on March 20, 2005.
Instagram Image: @lakers
En-route to Lakers' 124-116 victory against Golden State Warriors, James became in the first player in the history of the NBA to contribute with a 50-point game before the age of 21, and after turning 35.
Instagram Image: @lakers
LeBron James became the first person to contribute with a 55-10 effort for the Lakers, since Shaquille O'Neal in March 2000.
Image: AP