Records that could be broken in Pakistan vs Australia T20 WC semi-final
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC/AP
A refined and new looking David Warner just needs to grab two catches to get to 150 grabs in T20 cricket.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
ICC T20I World No. 1 batsman Babar Azam just needs 32 runs to become the second player from Pakistan to complete 2,500 runs in T20Is.
Image: AP
With just 25 runs, Australia's opener and skipper Aaron Finch will become the second from his country to get to 10,000 T20 runs.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Veteran Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik just requires four more boundaries to complete 200 fours in T20Is.
Image: AP