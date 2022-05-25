Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ launched: Check specifications here
Image: Xiaomi
The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ come with a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.
Under the hood, the smartphones are powered with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with a vapour cooling chamber.
Redmi Note 11T Pro+ comes with a triple rear camera sensor, headlined by a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor.
Both the smartphones feature Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC for contactless payments.
Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a 4,400mAh battery that supports up to 120W of fast wired charging.
The smartphone has not been launched in India yet, but a tipster suggests that it will come as Redmi K50i in India.
