Reebok launches ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Reebok
With ActiveFit 1.0, Reebok has forayed its way into the growing Indian wearables market. The smartwatch is available in four colours options, as seen in the slide before and here.
The Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 comes with a 1.3-inch HD display along with curved glass for a better user experience. It also supports touch controls.
The Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 features 24*7 heart rate tracking along with a blood oxygen monitor. The company claims that there is an advanced heart rate sensor in the device that informs users of changes.
There is a blood pressure sensor on the device as well. Additionally, it comes with 15+ sports modes and can monitor the basic activity indicators such as steps walked, calories burnt, distance travelled and more.
As claimed by the company, the battery of the device lasts for up to 15 days and has a standby time of up to 30 days. It also has multiple features such as call and text message notifications and camera control.
The Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 4,499, down from the original price of Rs. 7,499. Users can also avail of an additional discount of Rs. 500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards.
