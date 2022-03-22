Reese Witherspoon birthday: Note-worthy roles played by actor on silver screen
Image: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
'The Morning Show' is a popular American tv series featuring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in the lead. The actors play the role of anchors of a popular breakfast news program.
Image: 'The Morning Show' Poster
Featuring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in the lead, 'Little Fires Everywhere' was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng. Reese essayed the role of a journalist who was a mother of four teenagers.
Image: 'Little Fires Everywhere' Poster
Directed by Alexander Payne, Reese Witherspoon essayed the role of Tracy Enid Flick in the black comedy film, 'Election.' She received critical acclaim for her performance in the film along with the Golden Globe nomination.
Image: 'Election' Poster
Released in 2001, the movie 'Legally Blonde' garnered tons of appreciation for Reese Witherspoon's noteworthy performance of Elle Woods who gets a doctor's degree to win back her ex-boyfriend.
Image: 'Legally Blonde' Poster
Reese Witherspoon received a nomination at the Academy Awards for her stellar performance in the 2014 American adventure drama film, 'Wild.'
Image: 'Wild' Poster
The 2005 German-American movie, 'Walk the Line' featured Reese Witherspoon essaying the role of the Grammy Award-winning singer, June Carter who was the love interest of Johnny Cash.
Image: 'Walk the Line' Poster