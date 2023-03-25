Anjali Choudhury
Mar 25 ,2023
Reese Witherspoon-Jim Toth divorce: Their relationship timeline
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
In 2010, Reese Witherspoon met Jim Toth at a friend's house shortly after her split from Jake Gyllenhaal.
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
The romance between the two sparked after they went on a dinner date in Santa Monica.
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
The couple announced their engagement in December 2010.
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth got married in a backyard ceremony in Ojai, California, on March 26, 2011.
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
The couple welcomed their son Tennessee James Toth on September 27, 2012.
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
Jim Toth received a warm welcome from Reese's kids from previous marriage.
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth purchased a grand estate in Los Angeles together.
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
Reese celebrated Jim's 50th birthday on July 27, 2020, and penned a note, "Happy Birthday to my amazing hubby, Jim!! Everything you do, you put in 1000%!"
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
The couple marked 10 years of their marriage on March 26, 2021.
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their divorce before their 12th wedding anniversary.
Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
Find Out More