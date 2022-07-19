Swati Singh

Jul 19 ,2022

Rege Jean compares Dhanush to Batman; Jennifer Lopez's ex reacts: H'wood Recap, July 19
Image: Instagram/@regejean
Amber Heard's Defamation Trial Was 'one Of The Worst' Cases Of Cyberbullying: Study Image: AP
Jordan Peele Opens Up On The Dreams And Nightmares Of 'Nope' Image: AP
Emily Ratajkowski Parts Ways With Sebastian Bear-McClard After 4 Years Of Marriage: Report Image: AP
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's Wedding: How Singer's Ex Alex Rodriguez Reacted To The News? IMAGE: AP/Instagram/JLOMovies
'The Gray Man': Rege Jean Page Compares Co-star Dhanush To Batman; 'He Has A Quiet Power' IMAGE: AP/Instagram/DhanushKRaja
No Charges For 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Crew Arrested On Capitol Hill IMAGE: AP
