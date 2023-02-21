Sanyukta baijal
Feb 21 ,2023
Rekha and Alia Bhatt are the epitome of elegance in sarees on red carpet
Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt and Rekha were recently spotted at the red carpet of The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023
Varinder Chawla
Alia was seen wearing a white saree, while the yesteryear made an appearance in her all-time-favourite Kanjivaram.
Varinder Chawla
The two laughed together and posed happily for the cameras.
Varinder Chawla
The veteran actress even blessed Alia with a peck on her cheek.
Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and received the Best Actor for Brahmastra on behalf of her husband Ranbir.
Varinder Chawla
