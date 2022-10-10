Aditi Rathi

Rekha's birthday: Times when the Bollywood veteran left everyone in awe of her saree looks
Image: Instagram/@legendaryrekha
Veteran actor Rekha is known for her timeless beauty and elegance. Image: Instagram/@legendaryrekha
The actor owns a huge collection of royal sarees and is often seen accessorising them with heavy jewellery. Image: Instagram/@legendaryrekha
The actor is often seen donning silk and Banarasi sarees. Image: Instagram/@legendaryrekha
She makes sure to accessorise her look with heavy necklaces, earrings and bangles. Image: Instagram/@legendaryrekha
The actor's red and golden saree look received a lot of love from fans. Image: Instagram/@legendaryrekha
The actor makes sure to turn heads at every event that she goes to. Image: Instagram/@legendaryrekha
