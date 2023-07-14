Prateek Arya
Jul 14 ,2023
Released WWE Wrestlers who became AEW stars
Image: AEW
The former WWE Divas Champion Paige is Saraya in AEW and she is a premier name in the All Elite Wrestling promotion.
Image: wwe.com
After leaving NXT, Adam Cole became All Elite and he is rising through the ranks in the AEW ring.
Image: wwe.com
One of the biggest talking points in the wrestling world is how WWE could not make the most of Samoa Joe. He is now in AEW and demonstrating dominance.
Image: wwe.com
After a brief spell with WWE, Sting found comfort in the ring of AEW, where he is still a big deal.
Image: wwe.com
Cesaro is now Claudio Castagnoli in AEW and he is getting opportunities in AEW that he never got in the WWE.
Image: wwe.com
Lastly, CM Punk however is a creation of WWE but the superstar is now All Elite and getting to experiment new things that was barred in his WWE stay.
Image: wwe.com
