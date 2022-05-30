Reliance Jio launches its first-ever gaming controllers called Jio Game Controller
Image: Reliance Jio
Indian telecommunications giant Reliance Jio has launched its first game controller in India. It is called Jio Game Controller.
As seen here, the Jio Game Controller has multiple buttons to provide a full-fledged controller experience.
The Reliance Jio Controller has two vibration motors, two pressure-point triggers and an 8-direction arrow button.
Reliance Jio claims that users will get a lag-free gaming experience with Bluetooth connectivity. However, the technical specifications of the device mention that it features Bluetooth v4.1.
The controller offers a battery life of up to eight hours and looks a lot like the mainstream Xbox controllers with the Jio-themed button in the centre.
The Jio Game Controller is currently available on the official Jio website for Rs. 3,499. The website also says that standard delivery generally delivers the product within 3-5 business days.
