Reliance JioPhone Next with Pragati OS first look revealed
The JioPhone Next can be seen booting up. It comes with a 5.45" HD+ display along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Image: ANI
On the inside, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Pragati OS.
Image: ANI
The Reliance JioPhone Next comes with an integrated Google voice assistant, and users can open applications and perform certain tasks using the Google Assistant.
Image: ANI
Here in this image, Google Lens has been opened up on JioPhone Next. Other camera features on the device include Portrait Mode, Night Mode and AR filters.
Image: ANI