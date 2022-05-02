Relive Leicester City's historic Premier League triumph celebration in 2016 here
Image: Instagram@LeicesterCity
May 02 marks six years since Leicester City did the unthinkable by defying 5,000/1 odds to lift their maiden Premier League title in 2016.
Image: Instagram@LeicesterCity
The Foxes were crowned champions after Chelsea drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur, with Eden Hazard scoring the equalizer in the 83rd minute.
Image: Instagram@LeicesterCity
The tension amongst the Leicester players was there for everyone to see, which quickly turned into ecstasy when they knew they had scripted perhaps the most incredible history in the Premier League.
Image: Instagram@LeicesterCity
Leicester ended the season with 81 points, 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.
Image: Instagram@LeicesterCity
The Foxes were managed by Italian coach Claudio Ranieri, who had also previously coached Chelsea in the Premier League.
Image: AP
While Harry Kane ended as the season's top-scorer, it was Jamie Vardy who stole the show that year.
Image: AP
Vardy beat Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive Premier League games by netting his eleventh in the Foxes' remarkable season.
Image: AP