Remember Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero? Take a look at others in his league
Image: Twitter/@DilawarTalkies
Amitabh Bachchan played the superhero 'Ajooba' in Shashi Kapoor's 1991 film of the same name. The superhero chases off the bag guys to get to his rightful throne as the heir of the kingdom Baharistan.
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Indian netizens got their very own Superman in Puneet Issar's role of the superhero. The series adapted the DC Comics whilst giving it an Indian twist.
Image: Twitter/@gooljaar
One of the most beloved superheroes, Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish' gained his superpowers through his father, Rohit Mehra who was blessed with exceptional powers by an alien.
Image: Instagram/@spider.man.zidan
Tiger Shroff's 'A Flying Jatt' gained the ability to fly, super speed and super strength after falling amongst the barrels of toxic waste.
Image: Instagram/@marvel_lovers06
Set to release on December 24, 'Minnal Murali' starring Tovino Thomas is the first Malayam superhero film. The hero gets his power after being struck by lightning.
Image: Twitter/@Smartguyshiv