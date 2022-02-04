Remembering Pandit Bhimsen Joshi on his birth anniversary through his iconic songs
Image: Twitter/@mygovindia
'Namo Anadi Maya Bhagwati' is an Indian Indie, Devotional song sung by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Shrinivas Khale.
Image: Twitter/@smashranjan
'Ramya Hi Swargahuni Lanka' is crooned by Pt Joshi and its lyrics are penned by G.D. Madgulkar.
Image: Twitter/@gauravkapoorvns
Shrinivas Khale and Pandit Joshi teamed up for yet another devotional song, 'Vaishnawa Ghari Sarvkaal'.
Image: Twitter/@veejaysai
'Maze Maaher Pandhari' is crooned by Pandit Joshi with lyrics sung by Kishori Amonkar. The song comes from the album 'Rangi Rangala Shrirang Abhang'.
Image: Twitter/@raghunmc
'Je Ka Ranjale Ganjale' song by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi is yet another iconic Marathi song.
Image: Twitter/@M_Lekhi
'Vithal Ha Chitti' from Marathi movie 'Vithoba' is considered to be one of the best songs by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.
Image: Twitter/@DilipSaikia4Bjp