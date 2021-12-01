Remembering Paul Walker through some of his memorable posts with daughter Meadow Walker
Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker
Meadow Walker posted a gleeful black-and-white picture of her and Paul while the latter hugging her from the back
Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker
Paul Walker's daughter honoured her father on another birthday with a picture in which he can be seen making her dance
Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker
Meadow reminisced a sweet memory of them and posted it online revealing how it was "a silly day to remember in sadness"
Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker
Meadow Walker took to her Instagram handle and posted this memorable picture of her and her father while wishing him a happy birthday
Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker
Meadow Walker unveiled this unseen picture of the father-daughter duo on social media and revealed how much she loved and missed him
Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker
Meadow Walker dropped in another childhood picture with his father in which she can be seen teary-eyed while Paul Walker smiled for the camera
Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker
As Paul Walker's daughter recently got married, it was Vin Diesel who walked her down the aisle and left the fans in tears
Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker