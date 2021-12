Late actor Sidharth Shukla was known for his straightforwardness and his humble heart. The actor became the audience's favourite contestant during his participation in 'Bigg Boss Season 13' which also made him win the show. The actor was very straightforward and had perfect one-liners for his co-contestants. When his competitors used to tell him he will always stay alone, he used to say, "akela hu, khush hu, aur akele se fatti hai tum sabki." Image: Instagram/@realsidharthshukla