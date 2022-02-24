Remembering Sridevi with some of her throwback pics with daughters Janhvi and Khushi
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Little Janhvi Kapoor shares a contagious smile with mom Sridevi in this rare childhood photo. While sharing the special moment online, Janhvi hailed Sridevi as her 'cute angel.'
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
This throwback photo was shared by Khushi Kapoor on the special occasion of Mother's Day.
Image: Instagram/@khushi05k
While sharing this monochromatic photo, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Miss you everyday."
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor shared this precious memory to pay tribute to her mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Here, late Sridevi can be seen carrying tiny Khushi Kapoor on her shoulders as the camera captures them.
Image: Instagram/@khushi05k
Father Boney and mom Sridevi hold baby Janhvi Kapoor close as they pose for the picture.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor