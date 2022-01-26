Republic Day 2022: Best Bollywood patriotic songs to listen to on the occasion
Image: Pixabay
The title track of Aamir Khan starrer 'Rang de Basanti' has tremendous energy. It evokes strength, brotherhood and respect for the country.
Image: Instagram/@sonymusicindia
Lata Mangeshkar's voice in one of the most beloved patriotic songs 'Vande Mataram' never fails to touch the soul of every citizen of India.
Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar
The Bollywood melody 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' evokes pride and perseverance to serve the country.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Every Indian must be well versed with the iconic song 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' from the 1959 film 'Upkaar.' The song is a must to play on Republic Day.
Image: Instagram/@amarjyotchahal
'Ae Watan' from 'Raazi' is a soulful melody that describes a citizen's love for their country.
Image: Instagram/@raazihoon
'Jai Ho' from 'Slumdog Millionaire' was lauded by the entire world. The song shows Indians are achievers and can do anything they want.
Image: Instagram/@slumdog_millionaire_
AR Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' is another iconic patriotic song that touches the heart.
Image: Instagram/@arrahman
'Challa' from 'Uri' has the perfect patriotic vibe. The song has strong music which evokes strength in those willing to do something for the country.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09