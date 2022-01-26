Republic Day 2022: From Nepal to Italy, celebrations take place across the globe
On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, the national flag was hoisted across the globe, sweets were exchanged between armies at the border with a foreign nation, buildings were lit in tricolour.
Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets and greetings at the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border on Republic Day.
In China, Dr. Acquino Vimal, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, unfurled the national flag of India before reading out President's message.
Indian Embassy in Nepal kickstarted the celebrations for 73rd Republic Day by hoisting the national flag. Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra unfurled the flag.
In Perth, India's Acting Consul General Shri Naresh Sharma unfurled the National Flag.
India’s High Commission in Sri Lanka held a flag hurling ceremony at India House on Tuesday and images were shared on Twitter.
The Indian embassy in Israel shared glimpses of Republic Day celebrations on 26 January.
In another goodwill gesture, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Army exchanged sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday.
In Italy, the majestic Baths of Diocletian, dating back to the IV century in Rome, was illuminated with tricolour lighting.
