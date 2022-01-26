Republic Day 2022: Take cues from B-wood divas to incorporate tricolour in your wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/@saraalikhan
Alia Bhatt's peacock green saree with minimal makeup and golden jhumkas should be in every girl's look book.
Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt
Sara Ali Khan perfectly embodies the phrase 'Vision in White' in this beautiful white kurta set.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan
Kriti Sanon's bright orange sweater will definitely brighten the dull winter days. Take a cue from Kriti and add a splash of colour to your wardrobe.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Deepika Padukone's casual green monochrome look is perfect for a day out.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Katrina Kaif increased the glam quotient as she stepped out in this body-hugging orange dress.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Jahnvi Kapoor looked regal she paired a full-sleeved green blouse with a sparkling green mermaid skirt.
Image: Instagram/@jahnvikapoor
Kangana Ranaut has time again proved that no one can pull off Indian attires the way she does. Kangana's simple white and gold saree is a must-have for every girl's wardrobe.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut