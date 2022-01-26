Republic Day 2022: Tejas to Sam Bahadur, upcoming patriotic Bollywood movies
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@vickykaushal09
Kangana Ranaut is all set to receive praise and give a commendable performance in her upcoming film 'Tejas.' The actor will play the role of a fighter pilot in the movie.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Akshay Kumar is also set to bring the story of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo from the Gokhra regiment of India. The film is titled 'Gokhra.'
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Sidharth Malhotra will be seen portraying the role of a soldier and fighting against terrorists in his upcoming film 'Yodha.'
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Kartik Aaryan will portray an Indian Air Force pilot in his upcoming film 'Captain India.'
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
'Major' is an upcoming film starring Sesh Adivi in the role of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died fighting against terrorists during the Taj attack of 26/11.
Image: Instagram/@adivisesh
John Abraham is all set to bring India's first super-soldier in his upcoming sci-fi action film 'Attack.'
Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham
Vicky Kaushal will bring the story of India's first Field Marshall, Sam Manekshaw, in the upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur.'
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09