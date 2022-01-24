Republic Day 2022: Top Patriotic songs to celebrate India's 73rd Republic Day
'Bharat ka Rehnewala Hoon' from 'Purab aur Paschim'. The film stars Manoj Kumar, Saira Banu, Madan Puri, Pran, Prem Chopra
'Aye Watan Tere Liye' comes from 1986's release 'Karma'. The song is crooned by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Mohammed Aziz.
'Des Mera Des' from 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' features Ajay Devgn in the role of Bhagat Singh.
'Des Rangila' is from 'Fanaa' film that stars Kajol in the lead role alongside Aamir Khan.
'Rang De Basanti' titular song is crooned by A. R. Rahman, Daler Mehndi, K. S. Chithra.
Akshay Kumar's 'Teri Mitti' song from Kesari is sung by Punjabi singer B Praak.
'Aye Watan' song from Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Raazi' is crooned by Arijit Singh.
