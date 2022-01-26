Republic Day 2022: Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet & others extend wishes
Image: @iamsunnydeol/Instagram
On the occasion of Republic Day, Big B shared a close-up picture of himself. He paid tribute to the country with a tricolour beard.
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Tiger Shroff released a reprised version of his track 'Vande Mataram' to pay a heartfelt tribute to the country.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
Rakulpreet Singh wished fans a 'Happy Republic Day' as she posed with an Indian flag.
Image: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Milind Soman took to social media on Republic Day 2022 to urge his fans and followers to opt for healthy habits.
Image: Instagram/@milindrunning
On Republic Day 2022, actor Sunny Deol dropped a reel video featuring snaps from the movies where he played the role of an Indian soldier.
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Republic Day 2022 and gave her fans a glimpse into Taimur's tricolour meal on the occasion.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and wished his fans a 'Happy Republic Day.' He shared a clip of unfurling the National Flag of India.
Image: Instagarm/@varundvn
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput dropped a snap of the grand Republic day ceremony which she watched it with her kids.
Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor