Republic Day: Some of the most patriotic movies from South cinema
Image: Filmfare.com
Melvilasom is a courtroom drama directed by Madhav Ramadasan. Suresh Gopi plays the lead.
Image: Twitter/@Surya Movies
Khadgam is about how people from different religious backgrounds rise beyond toxic politics and unite in a fight to protect their fellow countrymen.
Image: Twitter/@Twood VIP
Roja is the first film to explore the complicated security situation of Kashmir on the celluloid.
Image: Twitter/@Joy Bhattacharjya
Take Off is Mahesh Narayanan’s debut movie. It tells the story of a group of Malayalee nurses who get stranded in Iraq when ISIS takes over the country.
Image: Filmfare.com
Bombay is a 1995 Indian Tamil-language romantic drama film, starring Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in the lead.
Image: Imdb.com
Vedam was made in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, Krish works that pain and terror into the script.
Image: Twitter/@flicksbuddy
Veetilekkulla Vazhi movie emphasises the need for humanism more than vengeance. The movie shows how love trumps hate.
Image: Twitter/@Manoj