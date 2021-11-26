Republic Economic Summit: Dr Krishna Ella on 'Vaccine For A Billion'
"In the beginning, working on the vaccine was a scary situation"
"In India, 1.3 billion people, everyone is a politician. But I don't belong to a political party, I belong to science"
'Not only Bollywood actors, scientists are also recognised in India now. I want the young scientists to be recognized"
"We never spoke about the price with the doctors. We only spoke science. Today, we are standing out well with practitioners in this country"
Addressing politizing vaccine innovation, Dr. Ella said, "I belong to science and not to any political party"
