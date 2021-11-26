Republic Summit 2021: India's leading experts weigh in on economic growth and its future
Ministry of Commerce official Anurag Jain- "The mood is very optimistic, if we continue to do the right things and attract investors, it will change the manufacturing scenario".
GoI Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal- "I see India hitting double-digit growth this year and next year".
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, BharatPe - "Conducive environment is very much there, but why is the corporate sector not coming in to invest? That's a question we need to answer. Opportunities are huge".
Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group- "The unorganised sector has been feeling the heat, there have been job losses. But, the potential of the Indian economy going forward is very optimistic".
Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman, Marico- "You have to invest in talent, Indian businessmen should take this seriously. We should also look beyond India, there are global opportunities".
Republic ‘India Economic Summit 2021'- The summit is to provide answers to pressing questions in the post-COVID world by delving into the dynamics of the Indian economy.
