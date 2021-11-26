Republic Summit: Hardeep Singh Puri exposes role of states behind rising fuel prices
"History of this period will be written as 'pre-COVID' and 'post-COVID," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
"COVID is when the story of Aatmanirbharta starts. It does not mean turning your backs to the world or inwards. It means when you're faced with an emergency, you ensure that your entrepreneurial domestic force is released."
"I have never seen the Prime Minister showing even a little bit of doubt. The government in its functioning during COVID was full throttle with their eye on the ball."
Giving befitting reply to opposition Puri said, "First they created Vaccine Hesitancy, then they asked 'where are the vaccines'
"What did you do when you were in power to keep the prices low? You decided to float lakhs worth of oil bonds in 2015, which were to mature in 2015. Now, every year our government is paying crores of Rupees."
"States opposed the proposal to include Fuel in GST at the council meeting," says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the Republic Economic Summit.