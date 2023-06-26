Leechhvee Roy
Residential real estate roars back: Cities witness surging demand and soaring prices
Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) witnessed the highest increase in housing prices at 16% during the January-March quarter of 2023.
Kolkata followed closely with a 15% year-on-year jump in housing prices, while Bengaluru saw a 14% rise.
The residential real estate sector in India has rebounded strongly post-pandemic, fueled by increased preference for home ownership, affordability and quality.
Delhi-NCR has experienced steady price growth for 11 consecutive quarters, with areas like Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road showing significant increases.
Hyderabad recorded a 13% surge in housing prices, while Pune and Ahmedabad saw an 11% rise.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remained relatively stable, with peripheral micro markets like Panvel and western suburbs witnessing moderate increases.
Unsold inventory increased by 12% year-on-year across the top eight cities, with Hyderabad experiencing the highest rise at 38%.
Delhi NCR, Bengaluru & Chennai witnessed a decline in unsold inventory due to increased sales. MMR accounted for the largest share of unsold inventory at 37%.
Despite a rise in home loan interest rates, demand in the residential sector remained strong, and developers are focused on delivering relevant supply.
The overall outlook for residential real estate in 2023 is expected to remain promising.
