Revisit NASA's most memorable images shared in 2021
Image: NASA
This image shared by NASA shows the Perseverance rover being lowered on its permanent home, Mars
One of the most iconic, this image captured by Hubble shows the PSR B1509-58 nebula nicknamed the 'Hand of God'
Hubble's most recent image shows our solar system's biggest planet, Jupiter, in a crisp image
This image features the retina nebula located about 1,900 light-years away from the Earth
Taken 25 years ago, NASA shared this image captured by Hubble of Jupiter's moon Io casting a shadow on its host planet
The James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on December 25, is featured glowing in this image
Another image of the Webb telescope, when it was ejected from Ariane 5's upper stage to drift into space all alone
