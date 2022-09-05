Nehal Gautam
Revisiting Bollywood actors' memorable roles as teachers on this Teacher's Day
Image: Stills from '3 Idiots' and 'Hichki'
Amitabh Bachchan played the memorable role of a college principal in the 2011 movie 'Aarakshan.'
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Sushmita Sen's performance as a high school teacher garnered massive love from fans.
Image: A still from 'Main Hoon Naa'
'3 Idiots' featured Boman Irani playing the iconic role of a college director, Dr Viru "Virus" Sahastrabuddhe.
Image: A still from '3 Idiots '
Rani Mukerji was seen playing the role of a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome who teaches a bunch of underprivileged students.
Image: A still from 'Hichki'
Hrithik Roshan's performance in the film 'Super 30' was a huge hit among the audience.
Image: A still from 'Super 30'
'Do Dooni Chaar' featured Rishi Kapoor essaying the role of a school teacher struggling to buy a car.
Image: A still from 'Do Dooni Chaar'
Aamir Khan played the role of a school teacher in 'Taare Zameen Par' who helps a boy suffering from dyslexia.
Image: A still from 'Taare Zameen Par'
