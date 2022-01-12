Revisiting Emraan Hashmi's popular multi-starrer films ahead of 'Selfiee'
Image: Instagram/@therealemraan
Emraan Hashmi shared the screen space with legendary star Amitabh Bachchan in the 2021 thriller drama 'Chehrae.'
Image: Instagram/@therealemraan
In 2021, the actor did another multi-starrer film, 'Mumbai Saga', featuring him, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar and Rohit Roy.
Image: Instagram/@therealemraan
The actor co-starred with the late legendary star Rishi Kapoor in the 2019 mystery thriller 'The Body.'
Image: Instagram/@therealemraan
Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn co-starred in the action thriller 'Baadshaho.' The film also cast Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal.
Image: Instagram/@therealemraan
The actor's 2012 film 'Shanghai' also had Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@emmi_lover_ekta
Emraan Hashmi starred alongside Ajay Devgn in yet another blockbuster 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.' The film also starred Kangana Ranaut and Prachi Desai.
Image: Twitter/@mayilaimannan01
The actor's 2011 film 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' was a rom-com. The film followed the failed love stories of three bachelors and cast Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Omi Vaidya in the lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@davidaames49