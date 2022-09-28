Nehal Gautam
Sep 28 ,2022
Revisiting Mouni Roy's ethnic & western avatars on 'Naagin' actor's birthday
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy posed for the camera in a pink saree with a full-sleeved blouse.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The actor opted for a puffy-sleeved top with glossy leather pants.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy wore an elegant green saree with heavy golden danglers.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy donned a black shimmery strapless outfit while posing for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy unveiled her ethnic avatar by sporting a white lehenga with heavy jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy opted for a vibrant blue gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
