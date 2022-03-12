Revisiting Neena Gupta's latest performances from 'Badhaai Ho' to 'Panga'
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
Neena Gupta essayed the role of a gay man's mother in the film, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' who doesn't support her son's sexuality and keeps trying to set him up with a girl.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
Neena Gupta garnered massive love and appreciation for her prolific performance for her portrayal of a pregnant 40-year-old woman.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Panga' featured Neena Gupta in a supporting role of a mother who comes out in support of her married daughter who wants to make a comeback into Kabaddi.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
Based on the life of Masaba Gupta, the series 'Masaba Masaba' gave a sneak peek of the fictionalised version of Neena Gupta. Her performance was a huge hit among the audience.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
Directed by Indian-American Chef Vikas Khanna, 'The Last Color' depicted Neena Gupta playing a widow. The film revolved around the taboo surrounding widows.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
'Sardar Ka Grandson' featured Neena Gupta essaying the role of Arjun Kapoor's grandmother. Her performance as an old woman received immense praise from the audience.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
Neena Gupta played the role of the Sarpanch, Manju Devi in the web series, Panchayat and received positive reviews from the fans for her stellar performance.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta