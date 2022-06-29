Revisiting Prabhas' memorable performances as the actor completes 20 years in cinema
Image: Facebook/@prabhas
The 2011 rom-com 'Mr Perfect' depicts Prabhas playing the role of a gaming software expert named Vicky.
Image: A Still from 'Mr Perfect'
The Telugu action drama 'Mirchi,' featuring Prabhas as a businessman, received several awards and accolades.
Image: A Still from 'Mirchi'
'Baahubali: The Beginning' featured Prabhas in the lead and received positive reviews from critics as well as fans.
Image: A Still from 'Baahubali: The Beginning'
Prabhas garnered massive love for his iconic performance in the film 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.'
Image: A Still from 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'
'Ek Niranjan' depicted actor Prabhas playing the role of Chotu who helps the police in catching criminals.
Image: A Still from 'Ek Niranjan'
Prabhas played the lead role of Siddhanth Nandan Saaho / Ashok Chakravarthy in the action-thriller film 'Saaho.'
Image: A Still from 'Saaho'
Released in 2010, the Telugu rom-com 'Darling' featured Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and garnered amazing reviews for their performance.
Image: A Still from 'Darling'
'Radhe Shyam' featured Prabhas essaying the lead role of a palmist named Vikramaditya. The actor received positive reviews for his performance.
Image: A Still from 'Radhe Shyam'