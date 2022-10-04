Kriti Nayyar
Oct 04 ,2022
Revisiting Soha Ali Khan's endearing glimpses with family on actor's birthday
Image: Instagram/ @sakpataudi
Soha Ali Khan often shares adorable pictures alongside her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya on social media.
The mother-daughter duo twin in pink outfits while spending quality time together.
Soha Ali Khan and brother Saif Ali Khan are all smiles in this candid glimpse from the latter's birthday celebration.
The Pataudi clan, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif and Soha's sibling Saba and others pose for a group picture.
Soha looks on as Inaaya plants a kiss on dad Kunal Kemmu's cheek.
Sharing this glimpse with Inaaya on social media, Soha wrote, "Top Secret meeting."
Soha poses with her mother and veteran legend Sharmila Tagore on one of their getaways.
