Revisiting some of Rihanna's iconic red carpet looks
Image: Instagram/@voguemagazine
Rihanna left the fans bedazzled as she arrived on the red carpet in a low cut black gown.
Image: Instagram/@_haute__mess_
Rihanna's giant black outfit red carpet look created a buzz on the internet and she received numerous positive reactions from fans.
Image: Instagram/@_haute__mess_
The singer donned a cute off-shoulder lavender dress and tied her hair in a high pony.
Image: Instagram/@_haute__mess_
Rihanna looked dapper as she arrived at a red carpet event wearing a white coloured two-piece attire and won the hearts of her fans.
Image: Instagram/@saj_trendjunkies
Singer Rihanna left her fans amazed with her dazzling gown with a side slit and her hair beautifully tied in a low bun.
Image: Instagram/@rihannastansusa
Rihanna sported a wavy strapless pink dress as she walked on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.
Image: Instagram/@highfashionbltz