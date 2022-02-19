Revisiting Yami Gautam's versatile roles in films before 'A Thursday'
Kaabil is an action thriller film directed by Sanjay Gupta and written by Vijay Kumar Mishra. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, and Rohit Roy in key roles.
National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike is a 2019 action film written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar A fictionally dramatized account of the true events of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.
Bala is a story of a young man, suffers from premature balding and struggles to measure up to social beauty standards. When his insecurity threatens his marriage, he seeks the help of a dark-complexioned lawyer.
Vicky Donor is a 2012 romantic comedy film directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by actor John Abraham. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam (in their Hindi film debut) with Annu Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles.
Bhoot Police is a 2021 horror comedy film, directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Javed Jaffrey.
Ginny Weds Sunny is a 2020 Indian Hindi romantic comedy film starring Yami Gautam as Ginny and Vikrant Massey as Sunny. It is directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan.
