Anjali Negi
Mar 05 ,2023
Rhea Kapoor birthday bash: Sonam, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style
Image: @VarinderChawla
Rhea Kapoor celebrated her birthday on Sunday (March 5). Her friends and sister Sonam Kapoor were spotted arriving at her residence in Mumbai last night.
Image: @VarinderChawla
Malaika Arora reached at Rhea's place dressed in a yellow co-ord set.
Image: @VarinderChawla
Malaika's boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor was also present at the bash.
Image: @VarinderChawla
Bhumi Pednekar was snapped by the paps as she arrived for Rhea's birthday party.
Image: @VarinderChawla
Kunal Rawal also marked his attendance at the event.
