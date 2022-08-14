Sneha Biswas
Aug 14 ,2022
Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s first wedding anniversary: A look at couple's UNSEEN pics
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on August 14, 2022.
Image: Instagram@rheakapoor
The couple's love story is no less than a fairy tale.
Image: Instagram@rheakapoor
The two initially met each other on the sets of Sonam Kapoor starrer film 'Aisha' and then became friends.
Image: Instagram@rheakapoor
The duo dated each other for almost 13 years before tying the knot.
Image: Instagram@rheakapoor
The couple finally tied the knot on August 14, 2021, at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence.
Image: Instagram@rheakapoor
Post their wedding, Rhea has been very active in treating fans with some adorable pictures with her husband.
Image: Instagram@rheakapoor
This is a glimpse of one of the rituals from the couple's wedding ceremony.
Image: Instagram@rheakapoor
The duo leave no stones unturned in shelling out some major couple goals for their fans.
Image: Instagram@rheakapoor
Find Out More