Aditi Rathi
Sep 29 ,2022
Richa-Ali confirm wedding, Hrithik Roshan receives sweet message from cousin: B'wood recap
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9/@pashminaroshan
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared a voice note to announce their wedding.
Image: Instagram/@alifazal9
Tiger Shroff revealed he once auditioned to play Spider-Man.
Image: Instagram/@tigershroff
Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Inaaya Kemmu and Taimur.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Hrithik Roshan received a sweet note from his cousin sister Pashmina ahead of his upcoming film.
Image: Instagram/@pashminaroshan
Arjun Kapoor penned a funny note for Luv Ranjan.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Juhi Chawla pledged 1000 trees on her late brother Bobby's birth anniversary.
Image: Instagram/@juhichawla
Anupam Kher recently paid a visit to ace badminton player PV Sindhu's house.
Image: Twitter/@AnupamPKher
