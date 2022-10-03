Prachi Arya
Oct 03 ,2022
Richa-Ali's wedding: A Sneak-peek into couple's dreamy pictures from mehendi & sangeet
IMAGE: Instagram/therichachadha
Before tying the knot, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal treated fans with pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.
IMAGE: Instagram/therichachadha
The mehendi and sangeet function took place in Delhi where the couple can be seen enjoying with family members beside them.
IMAGE: Instagram/therichachadha
For the function, Ali looked dapper in a white ensemble designed by Abu Hani and Sandeep Khosla.
IMAGE: Instagram/therichachadha
Richa Chadha wore a pink and baby blue outfit with off-shoulder sleeves and fish scale-style top for her mehendi ceremony.
IMAGE: Instagram/therichachadha
Soon after the functions got over, the actor even gave a beautiful performance.
IMAGE: Instagram/therichachadha
Ali looked every bit excited as he posed for a goofy picture during the pre-wedding festivities.
IMAGE: Instagram/alifazal9
The decor for the occasion was inspired by nature with a lot of elements like florals, jute, wood etc. The couple did a fun Phoolon Ki Holi with friends.
IMAGE: Instagram/alifazal9
The couple can be seen dwelling into the fervour as they enjoy the festivties together.
IMAGE: Instagram/therichachadha
