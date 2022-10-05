Prachi Arya
Oct 05 ,2022
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's reception: Stars who raised glamour quotient with their presence
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Richa and Ali Fazal osted reception at a private hotel in Mumbai. The couple were spotted wearing outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Sussanne Khan was spotted arriving at the reception with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. Two twinned in blue outfits.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Dia Mirza looked stunning in a black saree as she posed for the photographers at the reception.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ali Fazal's Fukrey co-star Manjot Singh looked dapper in a blue formal suit.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Huma Qureshi along with Patralekhaa looked gorgeous together as they posed for the paparazzi outside the reception venue.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Harleen Sethi donned a blue saree with a strap blouse as she posed for the paparazzi.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ali Fazal's Prasthanam co-star Amyra Dastur looked regal in a royal blue lehenga as she smiled and posed at reception red carpet.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Shweta Tripathi along with husband Chaitanya Sharma attended the wedding reception of her mirzapur co-star Ali Fazal and Richa.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Vijay Varma who shared screen-space with Ali in Mirzapur 2, wore a blur traditional outfit with sunglasses at the wedding reception.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
