Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 24 ,2023
Richard Madden dons dapper looks for Citadel promotions
citadelonprime/Instagram
Off late, Richard Madden has been a dapper demonstration for men looking to dress chic.
citadelonprime/Instagram
For the Mumbai screening of Citadel, Richard Madden modelled a traditional all-black suit, as he posed for the camera.
citadelonprime/Instagram
The London global premiere for Citadel saw Richard Madden go all-black again, this time switching it up with a soot black velvet coat.
citadelonprime/Instagram
Making his preference for darker colour palettes evident, this time switching out a black blazer for velvet red.
citadelonprime/Instagram
Going business casual, Madden attended the press for the Italy premiere in a stone beige pant suit toned down with a black round neck.
citadelonprime/Instagram
