Ricky Ponting vs Virat Kohli: Who had a better Test captaincy record?
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is one of Test cricket's most successful captains.
He led Australia in 77 Test matches, of which they won 48, last 16 and drew 13.
That leaves Ponting's Test win/loss ratio as Australia's captain at 3.000 and a win percentage of 62.3%.
Virat Kohli has been Team India's most successful Test captains ahead of MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly.
Kohli led Team India in 68 Test matches of which 40 ended in victory, 17 in India losing and 11 as draws.
Kohli has a win/loss ratio of 2.352 and a win percentage of 58.8%.
